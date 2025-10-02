Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 2.43M pro year für L7 bis RUB 9.47M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 4.03M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 2.43M
RUB 2.43M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB 3.66M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 0
RUB 369K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
