Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 11.19M pro year für L7 bis RUB 16.17M pro year für L14. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 3.85M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 11.19M
RUB 8.76M
RUB 0
RUB 2.42M
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
