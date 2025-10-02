Die Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.63M pro year für L7 bis RUB 2.48M pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 2.11M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
