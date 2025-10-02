Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sberbank
Sberbank Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Saint Petersburg Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.31M pro year für L7 bis RUB 2.7M pro year für L10. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Saint Petersburg Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 1.49M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.31M
RUB 1.31M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.03M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 0
RUB 346K
L10
RUB 2.7M
RUB 2.7M
RUB 0
RUB 0
RUB 13.36M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sberbank?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Sberbank in Saint Petersburg Metro Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 3,138,226. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sberbank für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Saint Petersburg Metro Area beträgt RUB 2,012,002.

Weitere Ressourcen