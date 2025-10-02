Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Saint Petersburg Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.31M pro year für L7 bis RUB 2.7M pro year für L10. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Saint Petersburg Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 1.49M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.31M
RUB 1.31M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.03M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 0
RUB 346K
L10
RUB 2.7M
RUB 2.7M
RUB 0
RUB 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
