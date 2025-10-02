Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.8M pro year für L7 bis RUB 6.45M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 4.1M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
