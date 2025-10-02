Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sberbank
Sberbank Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.8M pro year für L7 bis RUB 6.45M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 4.1M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Datenwissenschaftler na Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area situa-se numa remuneração total anual de RUB 6,448,565. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Sberbank para a função de Datenwissenschaftler in Moscow Metro Area é RUB 3,528,681.

