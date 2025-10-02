Die Data-Science-Manager-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank beträgt RUB 6.45M pro year für L12. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 7.17M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***