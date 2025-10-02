Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sberbank
Sberbank Datenanalyst Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Die Datenanalyst-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.57M pro year für L7 bis RUB 4.94M pro year für L11. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 2.83M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.57M
RUB 1.34M
RUB 117K
RUB 117K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 3.44M
RUB 2.94M
RUB 0
RUB 495K
L10
RUB 2.98M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 288K
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
RUB 13.36M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenanalyst at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,345,730. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Datenanalyst role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 2,256,989.

Weitere Ressourcen