Die Datenanalyst-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.57M pro year für L7 bis RUB 4.94M pro year für L11. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 2.83M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.57M
RUB 1.34M
RUB 117K
RUB 117K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 3.44M
RUB 2.94M
RUB 0
RUB 495K
L10
RUB 2.98M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 288K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***