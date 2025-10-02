Die Business-Analyst-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 1.98M pro year für L7 bis RUB 4.19M pro year für L11. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 2.63M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 259K
L8
RUB 1.82M
RUB 1.76M
RUB 0
RUB 61.1K
L9
RUB 3.25M
RUB 2.58M
RUB 0
RUB 670K
L10
RUB 3.15M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 501K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
