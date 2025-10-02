Unternehmensverzeichnis
Saviynt
Saviynt Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru bei Saviynt beläuft sich auf ₹2.31M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Saviynts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Saviynt
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.31M
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
₹2.31M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Saviynt?

₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Saviynt in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,840,151. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Saviynt für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹2,312,274.

