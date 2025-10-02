Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Seattle Area bei SAP Concur reicht von $130K pro year für T2 bis $243K pro year für T4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area beläuft sich auf $185K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SAP Concurs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
