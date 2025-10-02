Unternehmensverzeichnis
SAP Concur
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Seattle Area

SAP Concur Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Seattle Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Seattle Area bei SAP Concur reicht von $130K pro year für T2 bis $243K pro year für T4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area beläuft sich auf $185K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SAP Concurs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T1
(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SAP Concur?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at SAP Concur in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP Concur for the Software-Ingenieur role in Greater Seattle Area is $185,838.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für SAP Concur gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Nasuni
  • Bamboo Rose
  • Envoy Global
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen