Unternehmensverzeichnis
Santander Bank
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Santander Bank Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei Santander Bank beläuft sich auf PLN 191K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Santander Banks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Santander Bank
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 191K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
PLN 191K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Santander Bank?

PLN 600K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Santander Bank in Warsaw Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 384,397. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Santander Bank für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beträgt PLN 190,903.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Santander Bank gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • TD bank
  • TowneBank
  • FirstBank
  • Vanguard
  • Union Bank
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen