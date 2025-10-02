Unternehmensverzeichnis
Santander Bank
Santander Bank Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Greater Boston Area

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Greater Boston Area bei Santander Bank beläuft sich auf $124K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Santander Banks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
Santander Bank
Data Scientist
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$124K
Stufe
Associate
Grundgehalt
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Santander Bank?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Santander Bank in Greater Boston Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $155,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Santander Bank für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Greater Boston Area beträgt $137,000.

