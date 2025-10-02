Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sanofi
Sanofi Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Paris Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Paris Area bei Sanofi beläuft sich auf €74.9K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sanofis Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Sanofi
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Gesamt pro Jahr
€74.9K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€56.6K
Stock (/yr)
€9.1K
Bonus
€9.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sanofi?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Sanofi in Greater Paris Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €106,515. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sanofi für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Paris Area beträgt €65,894.

Weitere Ressourcen