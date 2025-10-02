Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Sandia National Labs beträgt $203K pro year für Senior Member of Technical Staff. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $212K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sandia National Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
