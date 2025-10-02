Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bei Sandia National Labs reicht von $121K pro year für Member of Technical Staff bis $169K pro year für Principal Member of Technical Staff. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area beläuft sich auf $125K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sandia National Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
