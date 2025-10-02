Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bei Sandia National Labs reicht von $121K pro year für Member of Technical Staff bis $169K pro year für Principal Member of Technical Staff. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area beläuft sich auf $125K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sandia National Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
(Einstiegslevel)
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sandia National Labs?

Enthaltene Titel

Systemingenieur

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $170,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sandia National Labs für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area beträgt $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen