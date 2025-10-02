Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Cybersecurity Analyst Gehälter in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Das mittlere Cybersecurity Analyst-Vergütungspaket in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area bei Sandia National Labs beläuft sich auf $165K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sandia National Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Sandia National Labs
Principal Member Of Technical Staff
Albuquerque, NM
Gesamt pro Jahr
$165K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
15 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sandia National Labs?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area میں jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ $215,000 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Sandia National Labs میں jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst کردار in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $160,000 ہے۔

Weitere Ressourcen