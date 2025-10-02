Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Maschinenbauingenieur Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Das mittlere Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area bei Sandia National Labs beläuft sich auf $212K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sandia National Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Sandia National Labs
R&D Mechanical engineer
Livermore, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$212K
Stufe
Senior Technical Staff Member
Grundgehalt
$212K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
6 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sandia National Labs?

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $263,600. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sandia National Labs für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $148,000.

