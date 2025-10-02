Unternehmensverzeichnis
SailPoint
SailPoint Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Austin Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei SailPoint reicht von $100K pro year für L2 bis $211K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $142K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SailPoints Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
Software Engineer II
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
Senior Software Engineer
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei SailPoint unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SailPoint in Greater Austin Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $243,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SailPoint für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Austin Area beträgt $141,000.

