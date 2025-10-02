Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei SailPoint reicht von $100K pro year für L2 bis $211K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $142K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SailPoints Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei SailPoint unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)