  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

  • United States

Rover.com Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in United States

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Rover.com beläuft sich auf $229K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Rover.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Rover.com
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$229K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$229K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
20 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Rover.com?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Rover.com in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $337,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Rover.com für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in United States beträgt $150,000.

