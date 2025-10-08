Unternehmensverzeichnis
Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies UX-Designer Gehälter

Das mittlere UX-Designer-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Rocket Companies beläuft sich auf $107K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Rocket Companiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Median-Paket
company icon
Rocket Companies
Experience Designer
Detroit, MI
Gesamt pro Jahr
$107K
Stufe
Mid
Grundgehalt
$97.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Rocket Companies?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen UX-Designer bei Rocket Companies in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $170,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Rocket Companies für die Position UX-Designer in United States beträgt $106,500.

Weitere Ressourcen