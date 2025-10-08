Unternehmensverzeichnis
Robin Healthcare
Robin Healthcare Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Robin Healthcare beläuft sich auf $175K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Robin Healthcares Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Robin Healthcare
Senior Software Engineer
San Diego, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$175K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Robin Healthcare?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Robin Healthcare in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $250,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Robin Healthcare für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in United States beträgt $175,000.

