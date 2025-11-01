Unternehmensverzeichnis
Robert Walters
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Personalvermittler

  • Alle Personalvermittler-Gehälter

Robert Walters Personalvermittler Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalvermittler-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Robert Walters beläuft sich auf NT$1.02M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Robert Walterss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Robert Walters
Recruiter
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$1.02M
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
NT$1.02M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Robert Walters?
Block logo
+NT$1.82M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.8M
Stripe logo
+NT$629K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.1M
Verily logo
+NT$692K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Personalvermittler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Robert Walters in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$2,430,995. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Robert Walters für die Position Personalvermittler in Taiwan beträgt NT$813,915.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Robert Walters gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Square
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen