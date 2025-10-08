Unternehmensverzeichnis
RLDatix
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

RLDatix Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in North Macedonia bei RLDatix beläuft sich auf MKD 345K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für RLDatixs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
RLDatix
Software Engineer
Skopje, AR, North Macedonia
Gesamt pro Jahr
MKD 345K
Stufe
L6
Grundgehalt
MKD 345K
Stock (/yr)
MKD 0
Bonus
MKD 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei RLDatix?

MKD 8.74M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei RLDatix in North Macedonia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von MKD 2,294,589. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei RLDatix für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in North Macedonia beträgt MKD 345,402.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für RLDatix gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Snap
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • Coinbase
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen