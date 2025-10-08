Unternehmensverzeichnis
Riskified
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

  • Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Riskified Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area bei Riskified beläuft sich auf ₪495K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riskifieds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Riskified
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
₪495K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₪404K
Stock (/yr)
₪57.7K
Bonus
₪33.7K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Riskified?

₪566K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Riskified in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪645,885. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Riskified für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area beträgt ₪486,495.

