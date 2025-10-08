Die Videospiel-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Greater Seattle Area bei Riot Games reicht von $292K pro year für P4 bis $367K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area beläuft sich auf $304K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$292K
$224K
$0
$67.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
