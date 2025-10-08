Unternehmensverzeichnis
Riot Games
Riot Games Videospiel-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Greater Seattle Area

Die Videospiel-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Greater Seattle Area bei Riot Games reicht von $292K pro year für P4 bis $367K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area beläuft sich auf $304K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$292K
$224K
$0
$67.8K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Riot Games?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Videospiel-Softwareentwickler bei Riot Games in Greater Seattle Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $396,538. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Riot Games für die Position Videospiel-Softwareentwickler in Greater Seattle Area beträgt $292,000.

