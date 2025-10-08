Die Videospiel-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Greater Los Angeles Area bei Riot Games reicht von $141K pro year für P1 bis $375K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Los Angeles Area beläuft sich auf $218K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$219K
$185K
$3.8K
$30.6K
P4
$285K
$239K
$0
$46.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
