Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Riot Games reicht von $140K pro year für P1 bis $292K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $215K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
