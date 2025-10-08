Die Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Riot Games reicht von $133K pro year für P1 bis $430K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $282K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
