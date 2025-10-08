Unternehmensverzeichnis
Riot Games
Riot Games Technical Accountant Gehälter in United States

Die Technical Accountant-Vergütung in United States bei Riot Games reicht von $179K pro year für P3 bis $246K pro year für P4. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Riot Gamess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Riot Games?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Technical Accountant bei Riot Games in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $595,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Riot Games für die Position Technical Accountant in United States beträgt $238,000.

Weitere Ressourcen