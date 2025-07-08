Unternehmensverzeichnis
Rhenus
Rhenus Gehälter

Rhenuss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $40,200 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Lösungsarchitekt am unteren Ende bis $92,772 für einen Data-Science-Manager am oberen Ende.

Buchhalter
$43.3K
Datenanalyst
$53.3K
Data-Science-Manager
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Software-Ingenieur
$59.5K
Lösungsarchitekt
$40.2K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Rhenus ist Data-Science-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $92,772. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Rhenus beträgt $53,251.

