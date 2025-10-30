Unternehmensverzeichnis
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Reliance Industries Limited beläuft sich auf ₹1.76M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Reliance Industries Limiteds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.76M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₹1.61M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹151K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Reliance Industries Limited?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Reliance Industries Limited in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,660,777. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Reliance Industries Limited für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,492,812.

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Reliance Industries Limited gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Jio
  • Near
  • Dunzo
  • Meesho
  • Viacom18
