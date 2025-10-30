Unternehmensverzeichnis
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Data-Science-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Data-Science-Manager-Vergütungspaket in India bei Reliance Industries Limited beläuft sich auf ₹5.07M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Reliance Industries Limiteds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
Reliance Industries Limited
Data Science Manager
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹5.07M
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
₹4.45M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹621K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Data-Science-Manager bei Reliance Industries Limited in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹9,862,871. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Reliance Industries Limited für die Position Data-Science-Manager in India beträgt ₹5,069,431.

