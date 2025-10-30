Unternehmensverzeichnis
RELEX Solutions
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

RELEX Solutions Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Finland bei RELEX Solutions beläuft sich auf €63.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für RELEX Solutionss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
RELEX Solutions
Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Gesamt pro Jahr
€63.3K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€63.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei RELEX Solutions?
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.6K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei RELEX Solutions in Finland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €86,575. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei RELEX Solutions für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Finland beträgt €63,294.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für RELEX Solutions gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Synology
  • Greenway Health
  • MariaDB
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen