Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei realtor.com reicht von $141K pro year für T2 bis $196K pro year für T5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $181K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für realtor.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
