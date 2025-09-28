Unternehmensverzeichnis
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Realtek Semiconductor beläuft sich auf NT$2.11M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Realtek Semiconductors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
Realtek Semiconductor
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$2.11M
Stufe
6
Grundgehalt
NT$939K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.17M
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktdesigner at Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,037,273. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realtek Semiconductor for the Produktdesigner role in Taiwan is NT$2,521,617.

