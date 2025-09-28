Unternehmensverzeichnis
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Realtek Semiconductor beläuft sich auf NT$2.27M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Realtek Semiconductors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Hardware Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$2.27M
Stufe
Senior Engineer
Grundgehalt
NT$1.58M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$684K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$4,062,649. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Realtek Semiconductor für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in Taiwan beträgt NT$2,298,922.

