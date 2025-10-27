Unternehmensverzeichnis
Rapyd
Rapyd Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Arab Emirates bei Rapyd beläuft sich auf AED 441K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Rapyds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
Rapyd
Backend Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Gesamt pro Jahr
AED 441K
Stufe
Backend Developer
Grundgehalt
AED 441K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Rapyd?
Block logo
+AED 213K
Robinhood logo
+AED 327K
Stripe logo
+AED 73.5K
Datadog logo
+AED 129K
Verily logo
+AED 80.8K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Rapyd in United Arab Emirates liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von AED 516,795. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Rapyd für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Arab Emirates beträgt AED 431,998.

