Unternehmensverzeichnis
Radix
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Radix Full-Stack Software-Entwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in Brazil bei Radix beläuft sich auf R$125K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Radixs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Radix
Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Gesamt pro Jahr
R$125K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
R$125K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Radix?
Block logo
+R$317K
Robinhood logo
+R$487K
Stripe logo
+R$109K
Datadog logo
+R$192K
Verily logo
+R$120K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack Software-Entwickler bei Radix in Brazil liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von R$227,593. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Radix für die Position Full-Stack Software-Entwickler in Brazil beträgt R$125,297.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Radix gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen