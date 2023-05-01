Unternehmensverzeichnis
QVC
QVC Gehälter

QVCs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $15,217 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Kundenservice am unteren Ende bis $101,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von QVC. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/28/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $101K
Unternehmensanalyst
$83.6K
Kundenservice
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Datenanalyst
$62.6K
Finanzanalyst
$40.2K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$46.9K
Personalvermittler
$24.1K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$87K
UX-Forscher
$84.6K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei QVC ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $101,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei QVC beträgt $62,616.

