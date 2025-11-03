Unternehmensverzeichnis
Quinnox
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Quinnox Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Quinnox beläuft sich auf ₹1.25M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Quinnoxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Quinnox
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.25M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₹1.22M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹24.4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Quinnox?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Quinnox in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,849,055. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Quinnox für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,245,138.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Quinnox gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen