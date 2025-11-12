Die SoC-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Qualcomm reicht von ₹2.91M pro year für Hardware Engineer bis ₹11M pro year für Senior Staff Hardware Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.75M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Qualcomms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Hardware Engineer
₹2.91M
₹1.82M
₹871K
₹223K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.74M
₹3.05M
₹1.43M
₹264K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹9.26M
₹5.46M
₹3.16M
₹635K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)