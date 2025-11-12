Die Embedded Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Qualcomm reicht von ₹2.48M pro year für Hardware Engineer bis ₹7.98M pro year für Staff Hardware Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.53M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Qualcomms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Hardware Engineer
₹2.48M
₹1.87M
₹515K
₹101K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹5.67M
₹3.6M
₹1.42M
₹638K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹7.98M
₹5.06M
₹2.27M
₹650K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)