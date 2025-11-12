Unternehmensverzeichnis
Qualcomm
Qualcomm ASIC-Ingenieur Gehälter in India

Die ASIC-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Qualcomm reicht von ₹2.7M pro year für Associate Hardware Engineer bis ₹11.45M pro year für Senior Staff Hardware Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹6.64M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Qualcomms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹2.7M
₹1.6M
₹403K
₹689K
Hardware Engineer
₹2.39M
₹1.81M
₹566K
₹15K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.97M
₹2.91M
₹1.77M
₹287K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹7.64M
₹4.92M
₹2.21M
₹507K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (16.65% halbjährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Qualcomm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen ASIC-Ingenieur bei Qualcomm in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹12,592,597. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Qualcomm für die Position ASIC-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹6,299,361.

