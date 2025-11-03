Unternehmensverzeichnis
Qohash
Qohash Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Qohash beläuft sich auf CA$153K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Qohashs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Qohash
Software Engineer
Quebec, QC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$153K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
CA$153K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Qohash?
Block logo
+CA$80.7K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.7K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Qohash in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$201,407. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Qohash für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$153,331.

