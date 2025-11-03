Unternehmensverzeichnis
Qlik
Qlik Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Qlik beläuft sich auf $260K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Qliks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Qlik
Product Manager
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$260K
Stufe
L8
Grundgehalt
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$40K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Qlik?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Qlik in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $461,375. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Qlik für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $261,000.

Weitere Ressourcen