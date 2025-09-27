Unternehmensverzeichnis
Prophet
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Unternehmensberater

  • Alle Unternehmensberater-Gehälter

Prophet Unternehmensberater Gehälter

Das mittlere Unternehmensberater-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Prophet beläuft sich auf $120K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Prophets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Prophet
Senior Associate
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$120K
Stufe
Senior Associate
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Prophet?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Unternehmensberater Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Unternehmensberater en Prophet in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $475,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Prophet para el puesto de Unternehmensberater in United States es $105,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Prophet gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen