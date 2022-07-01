Proficios Gehaltsbereich reicht von $41,392 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst am unteren Ende bis $150,750 für einen Technischer Programmmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Proficio. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/proficio/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.