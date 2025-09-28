Die Programmmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Procter & Gamble beträgt $116K pro year für B2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $133K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$116K
$109K
$3.5K
$4.1K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
