Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Poland bei Procter & Gamble reicht von PLN 346K pro year für B2 bis PLN 407K pro year für B3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 331K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
