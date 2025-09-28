Unternehmensverzeichnis
Procter & Gamble
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Procter & Gamble Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Poland bei Procter & Gamble reicht von PLN 346K pro year für B2 bis PLN 407K pro year für B3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 331K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
Product Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
Senior Product Manager
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
Director
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

PLN 602K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Procter & Gamble?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktmanager ve společnosti Procter & Gamble in Poland představuje roční celkovou odměnu PLN 547,756. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Procter & Gamble pro pozici Produktmanager in Poland je PLN 306,552.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Procter & Gamble gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen