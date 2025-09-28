Unternehmensverzeichnis
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Procter & Gamble beträgt $93.5K pro year für B1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $107K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
Product Designer
$93.5K
$93.5K
$0
$0
B2
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Procter & Gamble in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $162,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Procter & Gamble for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $107,000.

